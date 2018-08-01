Vans Made Van Gogh Shoes Vans has partnered with the Van Gogh Museum to feature the late artist’s most famous works on pairs of shoes. Available world wide August 3rd! paintingsshoesvan goghvans SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kids Are Burning Themselves With Hot Water Challenge Shark Returned After Being Stolen In Baby Stroller LeBron’s Full Speech at Opening of I Promise School NN: Lucas Film Confirms Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in Episode 9 Alex Trebek Hints at Retirement Jim Thome Inducted Into Hall of Fame