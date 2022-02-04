Variety of Winter Weather Across Local Counties
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) -It was a story of three different weather events going on at the same time Thursday in the area.
The Canton area had sleet and ice pellets accumulating as much as two inches.
There was up to seven inches of snow falling in Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties.
And it was more of a freezing rain and ice event south of Canton.
Everyone started getting snow at some point though.
Snow totals from overnight in that 3 to 6 inch range that AccuWeather predicted.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. for Carroll and Tuscarawas County.
And a Winter Weather Advisory is now posted for much of northeast Ohio In including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties until 12 noon Friday.
Snow has become more scattered Friday morning.
Again, like Thursday, most school districts have called off on Friday.
Check the 1480 WHBC Alerts Center on on our website.