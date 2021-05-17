Vax-A-Million Drawings: You Must Opt-In for Chance to Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fully-vaccinated adult Ohioans hoping to get in on the five one-million-dollar lottery drawings will need to opt in to have a chance.
You can do that at ohiovaxamillion.com starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.
There’s also a phone number to call.
It’s 833-4-ASK-ODH. (833-427-5634)
Those ages 12 to 17 can enter to win a full college scholarship.
The drawings will take place every Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. beginning May 26 during the daily lottery draw.
Names of winners will be announced.
Here’s additional information from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery:
Once an Ohioan enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings.
it is not necessary to enter each week.
The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing.
A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:
• Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
• Must be at least 12 years of age.
• Must not be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
• Must not be an employee or Officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
• Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one
dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date.
There’s more at ohiovaxamillion.com