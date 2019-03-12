Vehicle Crashes Through Front Of Store

(WHBC) – Imagine you’re just minding your own business at work — manning your cash register — when a vehicle comes crashing through the front doors of your store.

That’s what happened at the Family Dollar at 3832 Tuscarawas Street West on Tuesday.

Police say the driver meant to hit the brake but pushed the gas pedal instead, and her vehicle surged into the building, scattering glass and other debris.

A clerk was hit by some debris and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

The store had no estimate on when they would be able to reopen.