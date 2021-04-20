VERDICT IS IN: Chauvin found GUILTY on ALL counts
It took the jury in the Derek Chauvin less than a day to decide the fate of the former Minneapolis police officer. They met for ten hours and unanimously determined that Chauvin is guilty on ALL counts in the death of George Floyd a year ago. All across the country people have been awaiting the verdict – it has been tense – and many cities taking precautions in case of post verdict protests or riots. 2000 members of the National Guard are in Minneapolis.
Chauvin had been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. He could have been convicted on all of the charges, some or none. Floyd’s death sparked massive protests across the country last year.
The jury was diverse and included five men and 7 women, 4 of them are black, 6 are white and 2 are multi racial. They ranged in age from 20 to 60.