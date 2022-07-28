Verdict Overturned in Pizza Delivery Killing of Jackson Woman

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Permitting a key witness to testify via video hookup from prison spells a new trial for a Rittman woman.

She faced a life sentence for her role in the killing of a Jackson Township woman ten years ago.

The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned the aggravated murder conviction of 39-year-old Erica Stefanko in the death of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs.

Stefanko made the pizza-delivery phone call that lured Biggs to her death.

Her now-ex-husband Chad Cobb actually committed the murder.

He was able to testify from prison out of COVID concerns in the 2020 trial.

There was disagreement among the trio on custody of a child.

No word on when trial will take up again.