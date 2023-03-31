Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Verdict Reached In Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Accident Trial

March 31, 2023 9:39AM EDT


Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski crash trial yesterday after eight days of testimony in Utah. She was awarded her “symbolic” $1 in damages.

She said she’s pleased with the outcome and thanked the judge and jury for their thoughtfulness.

Yay, now we can all get back to our lives!

