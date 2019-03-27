Verizon To Offer Free Robocall Blocking

Are you tired of nonstop robocalls? Well here’s some good news if you’re a Verizon customer – the company will soon block unwanted calls free of charge.
Verizon already offers a robocall-blocking service for $2.99 a month, but plans to roll out a free app by the end of March.
The app will check calls against a constantly updated list of known spam numbers. Other providers like AT&T and Comcast are also working on ways to cut down on robocalls.
How many robocalls do you get on a typical day? Should the government do more to crack down on them?
