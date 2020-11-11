Veterans Day 2020: Discounts On Shopping And Food You Can’t Miss
As we honor those who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe and to protect the liberties that we enjoy, many restaurants are gearing up to give out freebies to Veterans across the nation.
If you’re a vet bring your military ID and get these goodies.
Dunkin’ Donuts – Free Donut
Denny’s – Free Grand Slam (5 AM-Noon)
Buffalo Wild Wings – Ten Boneless Wings
Wendy’s – Free small breakfast combo
Cracker Barrel – Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
Friendly’s – Free All-American meal
Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Ten percent off order
Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product
Romano’s Macaroni Grill – Free Spaghetti and Meatballs
Fogo de Chao – Fifty percent off a meal and 10 percent off with accompanying guests
Hooters – Buy ten wings get ten free
Qdoba – Fifty percent off a meal
Cici’s Pizza – Free Adult Buffet
Golden Corral – Free meal and beverage
Know of a freebie or discount honoring Veterans today? Share it.