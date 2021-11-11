Veterans Day 2021: Changes, Events, Honors
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Veterans’ Day on Thursday.
Most government buildings are closed and there’s no mail delivery.
Some banks are closed as well.
SARTA is on a regular schedule, and offering free rides for veterans with proof of service.
The Greater Canton Veterans Council’s annual ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Westbrook Veteran’s Park, with two local veterans honored as 2020 and 2021 Veterans of the Year.
There was no event last year.
And the Pro Football Hall of Fame is providing free admission to military members, veterans and one guest with proof of military service.
Two more veterans graduated from the Stark County Honor Court Program on Wednesday, making it 120 graduates since the program started in 2011.
The court handles felony cases involving veterans, providing the treatment, peer mentoring and accountability needed to succeed in life.
The court boasts a 5-percent recidivism rate among its graduates.