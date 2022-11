CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some Veterans Day observances on Friday are being moved indoors due to the likelihood of persistent rain.

In Canton, the ceremony is shifted to the American Legion Post 44 at 1633 Cleveland Avenue NW at 11 a.m.

And in North Canton, the 11 a.m. observance is moved to the lobby of City Hall at 145 North Main Street.