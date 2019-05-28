Veterans Honored & Remembered On Memorial Day

(WHBC) – People gathered at cemeteries and other sites in Stark County and all across the nation on Memorial Day to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free.
At a service in the central Ohio community of Granville, the town’s surviving WWII veterans rode to the cemetery in a restored WWII era jeep while people saluted and applauded them along the way.
At the service the song of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces was performed and a recent high school graduate recited the Gettysburg Address.
On Memorial Day WHBC aired a tribute to Ohio veterans which you hear here.
THANK YOU VETERANS! On this Memorial Day we salute all who have served and continue to serve, and we honor and remember the hundreds of thousands of military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting to preserve our freedoms and way of life. Thank you!
