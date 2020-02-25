Veterinarian Walks the Streets of California Treating Homeless People’s Animals for Free
Homeless man with dog.
Kwane Stewart became a veterinarian but he never knew he would be driving around the streets of California looking for homeless people with pets. His goal is to treat the pets at no cost.
As a child in New Mexico he always tried to rescue stray animals so it was natural he would grow up to be a vet. He eventually ran an animal hospital in Modesto, California. Then he realized he needed to do more for the animals whose owners couldn’t afford the high price of pet care. When the recession hit he saw people who couldn’t afford to take their pet for basic health care and he saw more and more people on the street and that meant more and more animals were on the street as well.
One day in 2011 he set up a table near a soup kitchen and offered free pet checkups. He ended up with a long line of people with their pets. He treats common things like allergies, fleas, bad teeth, skin and ear infections and arthritis. He pays out of his own pocket for vaccinations and medicine. For those animals needing extensive treatment he uses his GoFundMe to pay for what the animal needs.
He makes sure wherever he travels to have his vet bag with him and he tries to stop and help any homeless person with a pet. At this point he has treated about 400 animals since he started as a street vet. He has a TV series called “Dr. Kwane: The Street Vet” that airs in multiple countries.