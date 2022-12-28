Victim ID’d in Deadly Perry Arson Fire from Monday

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The victim in a Perry Township arson fire from Monday has been identified.

He is 64-year-old homeowner William McGuire.

The Perry Township Fire Department pulled McGuire from the house in the 4800 block of 4th Street NW near Woodlawn Avenue amidst smoke and some flame.

Little additional information is being provided on the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled Tuesday that the fire had been purposely set.

The house has been boarded up.

The Canton Fire Department and other departments assisted at the fire scene.