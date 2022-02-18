Victoria’s Secret has their first model with Down syndrome… Sofia Jirau!
She’s a 24-year-old Puerto Rican who joins 17 other women for a new underwear line and campaign, Love Cloud Collection.
Sofía Jirau's dreams just came true. The 24-year-old model became the first person with Down syndrome to be featured in a Victoria's Secret campaign. (: Victoria's Secret) pic.twitter.com/hHRZGRgWhX
— E! News (@enews) February 18, 2022
She says, “Inside and out, there are no limits.”
