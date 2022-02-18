      Weather Alert

Victoria’s Secret Has Their First Model With Down Syndrome

Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:55pm

Victoria’s Secret has their first model with Down syndrome… Sofia Jirau!

She’s a 24-year-old Puerto Rican who joins 17 other women for a new underwear line and campaign, Love Cloud Collection.

She says, “Inside and out, there are no limits.”

MORE HERE

