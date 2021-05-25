      Weather Alert

VIDEO: Lottery Picks Million, Scholarship Winners, Names Released Wednesday

May 25, 2021 @ 7:58am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The winning names were pulled for the first million dollar prize and first scholarship in the Ohio Vax A Million lottery on Monday.

The winning names will be announced Wednesday evening.

Alternate names are also picked, in case the first entrant is not registered as vaccinated.

Over 2.7 million Ohioans registered for the cash drawing.

104,000 teens signed up for a possible full ride to college.

The governor said Monday that 16- and 17-year-olds showed the biggest percentage increase in vaccinations since the lottery was announced.

