Video of People Twerking On Top Of Moving Car Goes Viral

We can now add ‘twerking’ to the list of things that should never be done while in or on a moving car.

A video taken on a St. Louis freeway shows two people on top of a moving Suburban twerking.

The woman who filmed the video did not call the police but instead said she decided to upload the video to social media hoping that someone would recognize the twerkers in the clip.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they did not receive any calls regarding this incident and also noted that if you see something like this on the road to call the police instead of videotaping.

Why do you think people reach for video cameras rather than calling 911 in 2019? What would you do if you saw this happening?