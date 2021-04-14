Violent Protest in Columbus Follows Police-Involved Shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONNN) – One person was detained and a crowd of demonstrators was pepper-sprayed in Columbus Tuesday night when some of the 40 people involved in a peaceful protest at a city park marched to police headquarters and managed to break through a first set of double doors.
An officer was also hit with pepper spray.
The protestors were unhappy with the shooting death of a Black man by police inside a Westerville hospital.