      Weather Alert

Violent Protest in Columbus Follows Police-Involved Shooting

Apr 14, 2021 @ 4:19am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONNN) – One person was detained and a crowd of demonstrators was pepper-sprayed in Columbus Tuesday night when some of the 40 people involved in a peaceful protest at a city park marched to police headquarters and managed to break through a first set of double doors.

An officer was also hit with pepper spray.

The protestors were unhappy with the shooting death of a Black man by police inside a Westerville hospital.

Popular Posts
Viral Video: This Popcorn Salad Is Getting Roasted on Twitter
Mindful Moment: Are You A Partner Or A Parent?
Britain's Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Has Died
Forest Blakk Talks Life, Love And Geeking Out Over Meghan Trainor
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Your Childhood Didn't Prepare You For Any Of This