Viral AGT Contestant “Nightbirde” Passes At 31
Jane Marczewski captured hearts all over the world with the stage name “Nightbirde” on season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” with amazing original song and battle with cancer.
Sadly, she was unable to continue on the show with the return of her cancer.
A source says she passed away Saturday after months of receiving treatment for the disease, which had spread to her lungs, spine and liver.
A family statement reads, in part, “Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus.”
MORE HERE