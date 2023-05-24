Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Viral Sensation Will Audition On The Premiere Of “AGT”

May 24, 2023 9:14AM EDT
When “America’s Got Talent” returns on NBC for season 18 Tuesday May 30th, you may see a familiar face in 10-year-old D’Corey Johnson.

Johnson became a  viral sensation from Louisville, KY after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements and later went on tour for three months to perform across America.  He’s done the anthem for the Tennessee Titans!

And now he’s all in going for his dreams!  He lined up an agent and announced last September he’s heading to California to make it big!

AGT is a great first step!  Find out more here.

