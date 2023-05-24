Viral Sensation Will Audition On The Premiere Of “AGT”

When “America’s Got Talent” returns on NBC for season 18 Tuesday May 30th, you may see a familiar face in 10-year-old D’Corey Johnson.

Johnson became a viral sensation from Louisville, KY after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements and later went on tour for three months to perform across America. He’s done the anthem for the Tennessee Titans!

And now he’s all in going for his dreams! He lined up an agent and announced last September he’s heading to California to make it big!

