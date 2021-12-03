      Weather Alert

Viral Story About Wrong Text Leading To A Thanksgiving Tradition Will Become A Netflix Movie

Dec 3, 2021 @ 9:15am

Netflix is developing a movie based on the viral story of Wanda Dench, an Arizona woman who invited high schooler Jamal Hinton to her Turkey Day dinner by accident.

The story began in 2016, when Hinton received a text inviting him to Thanksgiving, which Dench had meant to send to her grandson.

“You not my grandma,” Hinton wrote back, but jokingly asked, “Can I still get a plate tho?”

Dench replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do…Feed everyone.”

And a Thanksgiving tradition was born, as Hinton has attended Dench’s family dinner every year since, often spurring renewed viral and media interest.

The heartwarming story will now become a Netflix film titled The Thanksgiving Text, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

