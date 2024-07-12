Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Viral: Woman Jumps In The River To Save A Bunny

July 12, 2024 1:10PM EDT
Source: YouTube

An unlikely (and still anonymous) hero emerged in Providence River…

A woman in Rhode Island got big cheers from the 4th of July crowd along the Providence river when she jumped in to save a rabbit. Of course the footage is going viral on TikTok!  The only problem was once she got the rabbit and hoisted it above the water, she realized there wasn’t a great exit point for her.

 

@emilyalisonswift Girl rescues ferret, an epic series of events😂 #july4th #providence #waterfire #ferret #savethefarret ♬ original sound – Em

So a rescue boat had to toss a life ring out to her and hoist her in the boat still hanging on to that rabbit! Here’s the thing, no one knows who the hero is yet!!  They didn’t get her name after the rescue!

