Virtual Massillon Washington NHS Event Thursday, Graduation Planning Continues
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday is the virtual National Honor Society ceremony for students at Massillon Washington High School.
It’s just one example of how “going to school” has completely changed, as the school district also works to determine the best way to honor graduating seniors, while keeping everyone safe per the state’s orders.
Massillon Superintendent Paul Salvino says safety will come first.