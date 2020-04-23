      Breaking News
COVID-19 Numbers, Altercare Deaths Reach 15

Virtual Massillon Washington NHS Event Thursday, Graduation Planning Continues

Apr 23, 2020 @ 6:20am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday is the virtual National Honor Society ceremony for students at Massillon Washington High School.

It’s just one example of how “going to school” has completely changed, as the school district also works to determine the best way to honor graduating seniors, while keeping everyone safe per the state’s orders.

Massillon Superintendent Paul Salvino says safety will come first.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use