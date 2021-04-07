Virtual Open House for Roundabout Project at Pittsburg, Mount Pleasant
JACKSON TWP and GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s another roundabout in the works for Stark County, and you can add your two-cents if it impacts you.
The county engineer’s office has a $3.5 million 2023 project planned for the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Pittsburg Avenue NW on the Jackson Township/Green line.
the Stark County Engineer’s Office is taking the lead on the project.
In Green, the Pittsburg Avenue becomes Mayfair Road
This is separate from the roundabout projects at Pittsburg Avenue at Orion and Shuffel Streets.
Given pandemic limitations, they have a virtual Open House event online, with a short video and an opportunity to provide input until May 3.