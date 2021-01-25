Virus Case History: State AG Battles it at Home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At the two extremes, COVID-19 patients either end up in the ICU or have few or no symptoms.
But in between there are a lot of people who say it’s a lot more than a bad case of the flu.
Case in point, Ohio Attorney General David Yost, who fought the virus at home, but still had a few rough days.
he says it was like the worst flu he ever had.
Yost’s isolation period is over and he’s back at work now.
He never needed hospital treatment.