Virus Impact on SCSO Deputies, Corrections Officers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The virus has deputies and corrections officers with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office taking greater care during their encounters with the public.
Dispatchers and deputies are asking more questions while being dispatched to a call, inquiring about health and travel.
The officers are also able to make use of protective gear if necessary.
Sheriff George Maier says they are also limiting traffic stops to crash-causing violations.