      Breaking News
Friday Recap: Ohio Has First Confirmed Death Due to COVID-19

Virus Impact on SCSO Deputies, Corrections Officers

Mar 21, 2020 @ 2:00am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The virus has deputies and corrections officers with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office taking greater care during their encounters with the public.

Dispatchers and deputies are asking more questions while being dispatched to a call, inquiring about health and travel.

The officers are also able to make use of protective gear if necessary.

Sheriff George Maier says they are also limiting traffic stops to crash-causing violations.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use