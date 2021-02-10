Virus Numbers Keep Improving, But Governor Concerned About South African Variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The numbers continue to look good for Ohio, but Governor Mike DeWine has his eyes on the horizon, where he sees the South African variant of the coronavirus possibly pushing the case and other numbers back up starting in another month.
If that happens, he says “we’ll have to do what we have to do to slow this down”.
Fortunately, the state’s medical director says the current vaccines do work against the variants.