Virus Numbers Steady, Not Falling, Case Total Over 1 Million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over 1400 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday.
The daily figure has been in the 1000 to 2000 range for nearly a month now, so state health officials are saying we are at a plateau rather than dropping.
The same goes for hospitalizations.
State Chief Medical Officer Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says nicer weather, being close to the end and more may suggest it’s OK to let our guard down, but he says it’s not the time for that.
A few neighboring states are even seeing upticks in cases in certain areas.
The state hit a million total reported cases on Monday.