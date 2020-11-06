Virus Outbreak at Perry Skilled Nursing Facility
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a coronavirus outbreak underway at a Perry Township skilled nursing facility.
The Hanover Healthcare Center on Avis Avenue NW says 21 residents and 8 staff have tested positive in the last week, according to a state report.
The facility has had a total of 58 positives since reporting began.
Cincinnati-based owner CommuniCare in a statement says they have a dedicated unit for patients, sealed off from the rest of the facility.
Here’s the statement we received after reaching out to the parent company:
Please attribute to CommuniCare Statement
“As we experience a second wave in the country, especially in the Midwest, we recently had residents test positive for COVID at our Hanover Healthcare Center. While unfortunate, given the current level of community spread, it is not unique. Our staff continues to wear proper PPE and facility conducts weekly testing of staff and residents as required by CDC or local health guidance to identify the virus as soon as possible.
Numerous steps are also being taken to stop the spread of this virus including but not limited to;