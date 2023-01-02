Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

January 2, 2023 6:10AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report.

There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County.

But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the virus.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Dec 29

Ohio: 3,307,568 total reported cases (+13,047), 40,810 deaths (no explanation provided for drop in numbers)

Stark: 95,505 total reported cases (+193), 1801 deaths (+1)

