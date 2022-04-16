VisitCanton Lists Easter Eating, Entertainment Options

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton reminds you there are a lot of dining options for Easter Sunday, if you aren’t hosting or attending a family gathering.
Here’s some information from a recent release from the county’s convention and visitor’s bureau:
Buffets & In-Person Dining Options
Gervasi Vineyard | Gervasi Vineyard properties will be open special hours on Sunday, April 17. The Crush House will be open from 11AM-7PM and The Bistro will be open 11AM-8PM. Reservations will be accepted for both locations by calling 330.497.1000. The Still House will be open from 7AM-10PM, with live music from 7PM-10PM.
The Desert Inn | Open special hours on Easter Sunday, April 17 from 12PM-8PM. The full regular menu will be available for guests. Call 330.456.1766 to make reservations.
Chateau Michele | Enjoy Easter Buffet on Sunday, April 17 from 11AM-3PM. Easter Buffet is $26 for Adults and $13 for Children ages 5-10. Call 330.493.3463 to make reservations.
La Pizzaria | Enjoy a family-style meal on Easter Sunday, April 17 from 11AM-3PM. Family style includes parmesan crusted chicken, honey glazed ham, flat Italian green beans, roasted red skin potatoes, penne pasta in marinara, side salad, bread & butter, brownie, coffee, tea, & pop, plus refills on food & beverage. Call 330.477.4700 to make reservations.
Kozmo’s Grille | Enjoy the Grande Buffet at Kozmo’s Grille in Massillon on Easter Sunday, April 17. Seatings will be available from 11AM-2PM. Call 330.832.8807 for reservations.
Arrowhead Golf & Event Center | Enjoy an Easter buffet on Sunday, April 17 at 10:30AM or 1PM seating. The buffet includes garlic and herb-roasted leg of lamb, ancho chili glazed ham, peppercorn crusted sirloin with demi-glaze, harissa honey glazed chicken, honey baked cod plus sides! Adults are $34.99, kids ages 6-10 are $20.00 and under 5 are free. Call 330.433.1880 to make your pre-paid reservations.
Santangelo’s Party Center | The Easter Buffet is on Sunday, April 17 from 11:30AM-2:30 PM. The buffet includes Chef Brock’s “Smokin’ Jay’s” Pulled Pork, Hickory Smoked Sugar Cured Boneless Ham, Crispy Baked Chicken, Broiled Lemon Pepper Scrod, plus sides, full salad bar, beverages and specialty desserts. Adults are $24.95, Seniors (60+) are $21.95, and Kids 3-10 are $9.95. Call 330.834.0808 or 330.456.1556 to make reservations.