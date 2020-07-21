VisitCanton Promoting ‘Stay Safe’ Destinations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton has begun an effort to promote businesses that are compliant with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“Stay Safe in Stark County” is a page at the county convention and visitor’s bureau website that lists various destinations and the precautions they are taking to comply with the state’s guidelines.
They say it’s about economics, not politics.
Here’s the press release from VisitCanton:
Visit Canton to Promote “Stay Safe in Stark County” Pledge Partners
Stark County, Ohio – Visit Canton, Stark County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, is showcasing local travel economy businesses that take a “Stay Safe in Stark County” business pledge. The pledge is a commitment to the Ohio Health Department’s Responsible RestartOhio guidelines. In addition to abiding by the guidelines, businesses must also make their health safety protocols available for consumers to find online and agree to the removal of the “Stay Safe in Stark County” designation if found to be non-compliant.
Visit Canton’s President Allyson Bussey said, “The goal is to help residents and visitors find options for things to do and places to visit where they can be confident that protocols are being followed to help keep customers and employees healthy and to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
“Consumer confidence directly impacts a business’s ability to remain open. If customers are not comfortable, they will not visit. Implementing this program is not a matter of politics it’s a matter of economics.” said Bussey.
The Stay Safe in Stark County landing page lists local tourism industry partner businesses under categories eat, stay, play, shop, and event venues. Each listing links to an expanded description of the business with a direct link to their COVID-19 protocols. The Stay Safe in Stark County page also provides a link to the Stark County, Alliance City, Canton City, and Massillon City Health Departments’ RestartStark resources, including the online form to submit questions or complaints regarding businesses not adhering to the state’s guidelines.
Visit Canton will promote the page to locals and visitors via multiple platforms including via VisitCanton.com, Visit Canton social media, welcome messages at the Akron-Canton Airport, and a network of ExploreBoards located in several hotels and attractions across the county. Strengthening Stark, a community-wide movement of residents, business, government, nonprofits and philanthropists who share a vision for a vibrant, growing county, has also partnered with Visit Canton to promote the Stay Safe in Stark County program.
Stark County tourism economy businesses that are open to customers and following Responsible RestartOhio guidelines can find the online pledge form on the Stay Safe in Stark County section on VisitCanton.com.