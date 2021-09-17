Volunteers Heading to West Branch of Nimishillen for Annual Cleanup Saturday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – About a hundred volunteers under the direction of the Nimishillen Creek Watershed Partners and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum are headed into the water Saturday.
It’s the annual Nimishillen Creek Leap cleanup.
They’ll be pulling debris from the West Branch of the creek and from Mill Race from the Hall of Fame through the city’s park system down to Mother Goose Land.
Registration is at 8:30 with cleanup beginning at 9.
Bottled water will be made available, though the past practice has been to have participants bring reusable containers.
A lunch will also be served.