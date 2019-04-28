Volunteers Play Big Role In HOF Marathon
By WHBC
|
Apr 28, 2019 @ 1:52 PM

(WHBC) – “Gatorade green, water white!”

That was shouted countless times to runners to let them know what cup to grab as they made their way down Crestwood Street in Avondale during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon.

A group of neighbors on the street came together to organize a water station for the runners.

“It’s a great way to get neighbors, family and friends together and we’re having a fun time doing it,” said Vaughn Foraker.

Vaughn (on the right in the picture) says he knows what the runners endure over such a long race and he wanted to help out.

“My wife and I are both former marathon runners and we’re excited this is in Canton and wanted to help.”

The weather hampered the size of their event a bit and he hopes to have more of a block party type of event for next year’s race.

“There is no better neighborhood to run through than Avondale.”

CUTEST MARATHON VOLUNTEER EVER – This little one was helping (sort of) hand out Gatorade and water in Avondale during the Hall of Fame Marathon. A big thanks to all the volunteers!

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Sunday, April 28, 2019

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vehicle Stolen with Child Inside, 3-Year-Old OK Browns Draft 7 Players Dorsey, Browns Get Greedy Wyatt Wins Wet Hall Of Fame Marathon Dorsey And Browns Get Greedy in Round 2 Canton Needs To Brag More About Itself, Governor Says
Comments