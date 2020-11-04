      Weather Alert

VOTE 2020: Four Stark Officeholders Ousted in Republican Surge

Nov 4, 2020 @ 6:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Stark County, the fervor for President Trump may have led to the defeat of four Democratic countywide officeholders, apparently beaten by Republicans who are mainly newcomers.

Lynn Todaro defeated Lou Giavasis for county Clerk of Courts, while Ronald Rusnak will be the new coroner, beating Anthony Bertin.

Jamie Walters ousted Recorder Rick Campbell, and Kyle Stone looks to have defeated Prosecutor John Ferrero.

