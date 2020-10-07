VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Canal Fulton Charter Amendments
CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Issue 11 for voters in Canal Fulton involves a series of changes to the city’s charter.
Ten different changes are lumped into a single issue.
Mayor Joe Schultz says one of the more interesting changes involves emergency legislation.
Where four of six city council members can now approve such legislation, the proposal makes it five of six.
Many changes involve wording in the charter, like removing the term “village” and changing it to “city”.