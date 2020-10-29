Vote 2020 Issues: Louisville Repurpose 1/4% Income Tax, 1 of 2 Issues There
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Louisville has two issues on the ballot.
Neither involves a tax increase.
Passage of Issue 6 would give city council the ability to repurpose a quarter-percent portion of the city’s two-percent income tax.
Since 1993, that quarter-percent has been earmarked for water and sewer improvements.
City Manager Larry Collins says those improvements have been made and there is other funding for maintenance.
Like other government entities, Louisville is having funding issues with COVID-19.
We told you the other day about the other issue, a proposal to make changes to the city’s charter.