VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Quad Ambulance 5 Mill Replacement, 1 Mill Additional Levy

Oct 21, 2020 @ 5:24am

WAYNESBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Quad Ambulance District serving Magnolia, Waynesburg and Sandy and Rose Townships is hoping to simplify its funding by asking for a combined 5 mill replacement and 1 mill additional levy.

Chief Steve VanMeter says if the 5-year levy passes, they will go to the county budget commission and ask that a 2-mill levy set to expire in 2022 be taken off immediately.

The additional millage will bring in another $26 a month on $100,000 in valuation.

It would be the first tax increase in 15 years.

The service has 3 EMS responders on duty 24/7.

