VOTE 2020: Key Stark County Election Results

Nov 3, 2020 @ 7:27pm

Here are the update numbers from the Stark County Board of Elections:

THOSE LEADING IN KEY CANDIDATE RACES:

President: (Stark vote only):
Donald Trump (R,I)

Stark County Probate Judge:
Dixie Park (I)

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas:
Lou Giavasis (D,I)

Coroner:
Ronald Rusnak

Commissioner 1-2:
Bill Smith (R,I)

Recorder:
Rick Campbell (D,I) (close)
Jamie Walters (R)

Treasurer:
Alex Zumber (R,I)

Prosecutor:
John Ferrero (D,I)
Kyle Stone (R) close

State Rep 48th District:
Scott Oelslager (R,I)

State Rep 49th District:
Thomas West (D,I)

State Rep 50th District:
Reggie Stoltzfus (R,I)

KEY ISSUES

WINNING….

#5 Louisville charter amendment

#6 Louisville Repurpose ¼% income tax

#8 Hartville Repeal ordinance eliminating income tax credit for taxes paid to other municipalities.

#11 Canal Fulton Charter Amendment 10 changes

#16 Paris Twp Roads 2 mill additional 5 years

#17 Plain Twp Police 4.25 mill replacement 5 years

#19 Lawrence Twp Fire .5 mill replacement 5 years

#20 Marlboro Twp 1 mill additional 5 years

#29 Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District 3.5 mill replacement 5 years

#31 Quad Ambulance District 5 mill replacement and 1 mill additional 5 years

#33 Louisville City School District 6.7 mills additional 5 years

LOSING…….

