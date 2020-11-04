VOTE 2020: Key Stark County Election Results
Here are the update numbers from the Stark County Board of Elections:
THOSE LEADING IN KEY CANDIDATE RACES:
President: (Stark vote only):
Donald Trump (R,I)
Stark County Probate Judge:
Dixie Park (I)
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas:
Lou Giavasis (D,I)
Coroner:
Ronald Rusnak
Commissioner 1-2:
Bill Smith (R,I)
Recorder:
Rick Campbell (D,I) (close)
Jamie Walters (R)
Treasurer:
Alex Zumber (R,I)
Prosecutor:
John Ferrero (D,I)
Kyle Stone (R) close
State Rep 48th District:
Scott Oelslager (R,I)
State Rep 49th District:
Thomas West (D,I)
State Rep 50th District:
Reggie Stoltzfus (R,I)
KEY ISSUES
WINNING….
#5 Louisville charter amendment
#6 Louisville Repurpose ¼% income tax
#8 Hartville Repeal ordinance eliminating income tax credit for taxes paid to other municipalities.
#11 Canal Fulton Charter Amendment 10 changes
#16 Paris Twp Roads 2 mill additional 5 years
#17 Plain Twp Police 4.25 mill replacement 5 years
#19 Lawrence Twp Fire .5 mill replacement 5 years
#20 Marlboro Twp 1 mill additional 5 years
#29 Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District 3.5 mill replacement 5 years
#31 Quad Ambulance District 5 mill replacement and 1 mill additional 5 years
#33 Louisville City School District 6.7 mills additional 5 years
LOSING…….