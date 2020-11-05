VOTE 2020: Over 4,000 Provisional Ballots Cast in Stark

      Weather Alert

Nov 5, 2020 @ 4:48am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Election results for one or two of the closer races could still change.

The Stark County Board of Elections says 4,583 provisional ballots were cast on Tuesday.

Those that are approved will go into the count.

The board also awaits some of the 4,566 outstanding absentee ballots which are in the mail.

Those must be received by next Friday.

Some of those voters may have done a provisional ballot instead.

