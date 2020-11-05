      Weather Alert

VOTE 2020: Perspective on Trump Victory in Stark, Ohio

Nov 5, 2020 @ 5:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Donald Trump won Stark County and Ohio in 2016 and this Election, but it was different this time.

1480 WHBC Political Contributor Daryl Revoldt says the party worked hard bringing in new voters, and supporters also responded to the president’s efforts on trade and other blue collar issues, leading them to put up not one but many campaign signs and more in their yards.

Revoldt says Trump’s supporters believe he is standing up for them.

Revoldt is a former executive director with the county Republican Party.

