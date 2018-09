If you want to know how bad the storm hitting your area is going to be, all you need to do is call your local Waffle House. Why? Because they never close for anything! Waffle Houses stayed open for many well known natural disasters: 2010 blizzard in Lancaster, PA, Hurricane Irma in 2017 in Jacksonville, FL, Waffles Houses remained open. They use Waffle Houses to gauge how communities are reacting to the impending storm.