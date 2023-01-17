Waiting for Winter: Typical Snow, Cold Holding Off

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Are we going to sneak through the month of January without real Winter weather?

That’s the case so far.

The CAK weather station has recorded just an inch of snow this month.

Normal for the first 16 days of the year is 6.6 inches.

And we’re now at 9.2 inches for the season, less than half of the average amount by this time.

As for the warmer weather, 14 of the first 16 days featured highs above normal.

The warmest day was that record 62 we hit on January 3.

And AccuWeather sees little change over at least the next week.