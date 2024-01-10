Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Waitress Gets To See Popular Broadway Show Thanks To Big Tip

January 10, 2024 10:49AM EST
Waitress Clair Howell knew exactly what she wanted to spend the $500 tip she got on a $232 bill…she wanted to see one of the hottest Broadway shows! Clair works at a Times Square restaurant right in the theater district and makes it a habit to ask customers what shows they are seeing. That night, a table told her they were seeing “Merrily We Roll Along” on Broadway. “My reaction to that is always like, ‘I wanna see it so bad,’”

Sure enough as if granting her wish, at the end of the meal, a note on the bill told her to spend the tip money to see the show!

