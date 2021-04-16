Waitress Shot at Canton Bob Evans Dies
A 38-year old Canton woman who was shot while working as a waitress at Bob Evans on Lesh Road off of Route 62 this morning has died. Canton Police say Rebecca Rogers was taken to Mercy Hospital where she died. The suspect is 54-year old Richard Nelson of Canton. He remains at large. Nelson is described as a black male – 6 feet tall weighing about 178 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. A warrant for aggravated murder has been issued.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call police or 911 immediately.
The shooting happened around 9:30 this morning inside the restaurant. Police say Rogers saw Nelson come in to the restaurant with the gun so she ran down a hallway where she was shot. It is believed there were a half a dozen employees inside along with six to eight customers.