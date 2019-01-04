“Walking Dead” Overtakes “Game Of Thrones” As Most Pirated TV Show

Back in 2017, it might have been fashionable to joke “Downloads are coming” while stealing episodes of Game Of Thrones from the internet, but that wasn’t the case last year.

According to TorrentFreak, the HBO series didn’t even make their annual Top 10 list of most pirated TV shows in 2018, ending its six-year run at number one.

Perhaps it’s because GOT had no new episodes to air, but moving up from the runner-up position is The Walking Dead, which had been sitting there since 2014.

On the latest list, torrenting fans also couldn’t get enough of The Flash and The Big Bang Theory, who fill out the Top 3.

Illegal activity aside, which show were you really into last year? Which ones are you catching up on now?