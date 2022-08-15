Wallaby Still Being Sought in Brewster Area

BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Wallaby watch continues in western Stark County.

Brewster police confirm there is a wallaby out there, and there are animal experts coming to the county to help capture it humanely.

The Australian-native animal was last seen early Sunday on the north side of Brewster.

Reports have been coming in on the animal since Thursday.

It was initially identified as a kangaroo.

The Oxford dictionary says a wallaby is a small kangaroo.

The advice remains: if you see a wallaby, don’t approach it.