Wallaby Still Being Sought in Brewster Area
August 15, 2022 7:55AM EDT
BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Wallaby watch continues in western Stark County.
Brewster police confirm there is a wallaby out there, and there are animal experts coming to the county to help capture it humanely.
The Australian-native animal was last seen early Sunday on the north side of Brewster.
Reports have been coming in on the animal since Thursday.
It was initially identified as a kangaroo.
The Oxford dictionary says a wallaby is a small kangaroo.
The advice remains: if you see a wallaby, don’t approach it.