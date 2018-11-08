Walmart Starting Black Friday Even EARLIER

This year, Walmart is making history by kicking off Black Friday shopping earlier than ever.

Black Friday online shopping will start at 10 p.m. Wednesday, a full two hours earlier than last year. Shopping inside Walmart will start at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

To maneuver the store for the deals, Walmart will supply customers with maps of the store in the Walmart app. Plus, to make check out faster, there will be “Check Out With Me” associates stationed throughout the store.