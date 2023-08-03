Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Wanna meet Nickelback at Blossom?

August 3, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 not only wants to get ya free tickets to see NICKELBACK at Blossom Wednesday night…

…We also wanna getcha backstage to MEET the boys!

Gotta name all 10 songs in our NICKELBACK ATTACK. Here’s what it sounds like!

Listen to it often and study it hard – then tune-in Monday August 7th at 4:30pm. We’ll give you a chance to call-in and take a guess.

But ya gotta know ALL 10 songs to win – tickets + meet & greets to the Nickelback!

Not feeling very confident? Take a bonus shot to win below…and GOOD LUCK!

From the station ALWAYS givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!

 

Credit: Live Nation / Jesse Naul

