Wanna Smell Like Justin Bieber?
I’ve never thought to myself. “Hm! I wonder what Justin Bieber smells like?” But, then again, I could be in the minority! In case smelling likepop star is on your to-do list then I’ve got good news for you! He is releasing a new line of deoderant that is “natural” and “genderless.” It’s going to be officially released on October 1st, but you could get your hands on it before hand! But you’ve only got the next 24 hours to do it by going to Schmidt’s website. It costs $10.99!. The scent is being described as “mellow and woodsy.” So if you wanna smell like a laid-back tree, here ya go!